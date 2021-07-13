BlackRock Inc. Buys 3,692 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.93. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Kingstone Companies Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.