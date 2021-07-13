BlackRock Inc. Buys 10,579 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 65.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.76. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

