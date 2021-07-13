BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,094 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Blue Apron were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Blue Apron by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,169,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 27.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $29,098.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,145 in the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on APRN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

