BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,762 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.27% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMP stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $153.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 176.31% and a negative net margin of 298.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.