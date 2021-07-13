BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
