Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) & NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Blackbaud alerts:

99.2% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of NICE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Blackbaud shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NICE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Blackbaud has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NICE has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blackbaud and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud 0.32% 15.89% 3.70% NICE 11.98% 12.17% 7.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackbaud and NICE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $913.22 million 3.96 $7.72 million $1.56 47.49 NICE $1.65 billion 9.66 $196.67 million $4.57 55.27

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Blackbaud. Blackbaud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Blackbaud and NICE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 0 3 2 0 2.40 NICE 0 0 13 0 3.00

Blackbaud currently has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.34%. NICE has a consensus price target of $291.08, indicating a potential upside of 15.25%. Given NICE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NICE is more favorable than Blackbaud.

Summary

NICE beats Blackbaud on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management. It also provides grant and award management solutions, consisting of Blackbaud Grantmaking, Blackbaud Outcomes, and Blackbaud Award Management; organizational and program management, such as Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; social responsibility solutions, which includes YourCause Grants Connect and YourCause CSR; Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels. The company also provides AI driven smarter processes, agile workforce engagement, and customer experience management solutions. In addition, it offers NICE platform, a financial crime and compliance solution that handles various process, including detection, investigation, remediation, and reporting; and X-Sight, a cloud-based financial crime risk management platform-as-a-service. Further, the company provides professional service and support at various stages of the technology lifecycle, including defining requirements, planning, design, implementation, customization, optimization, maintenance, and ongoing support. NICE Ltd. sells its solutions directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.