BitCore Trading 19.3% Lower This Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $6.40 million and $421,379.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,988.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,010.16 or 0.06093518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.10 or 0.01446248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00401386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00142202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.18 or 0.00625007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.19 or 0.00415879 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00322039 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

