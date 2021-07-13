BitcoinHD Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.90 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004979 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $9.90 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00114128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00158454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,663.93 or 0.99909168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.21 or 0.00954966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002821 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

