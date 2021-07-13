bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $300,103.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00117156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00155085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,542.64 or 0.99933643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.23 or 0.00949597 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

