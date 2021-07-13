Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Stock Price Up 58.9%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL)’s share price rose 58.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.55.

About Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL)

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions.

