Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 22,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 118,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

BMEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.37.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

