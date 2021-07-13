Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 22,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 118,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.
BMEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.37.
About Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
