BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Insider Sells $296,400.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00.

Shares of NYSE BIGC traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.40. 1,319,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,355. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

