Beyond Meat, Inc. (NYSE:BYND) Insider Beth Moskowitz Sells 3,000 Shares

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NYSE:BYND) insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00.
NYSE:BYND traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,531. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00.
Beyond Meat Company Profile
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.