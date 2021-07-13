Beyond Meat, Inc. (NYSE:BYND) COO Sanjay C. Shah Sells 4,833 Shares

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NYSE:BYND) COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,833 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $731,281.23.

Shares of BYND traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,531. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

