Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 559,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $64,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,931. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.05. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,824 shares of company stock worth $21,582,129. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.