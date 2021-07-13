Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Tops $1.33 on Major Exchanges

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $9.31 million and $89,511.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00004058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.73 or 0.00883811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005384 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 16,545,072 coins and its circulating supply is 7,022,446 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

