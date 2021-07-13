Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $148.99 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $815.53 million and approximately $148.99 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.00870758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,303,399 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

