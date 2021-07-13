Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 61,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

