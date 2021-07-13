Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.98. 40,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,882. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

