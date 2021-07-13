Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 85.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,433,000 after acquiring an additional 91,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 116,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 523,048 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

JKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.