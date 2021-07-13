Barclays PLC Purchases 18,661 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 179.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in National Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

NATI opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

