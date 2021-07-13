Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCS. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $21,422,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after buying an additional 1,926,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after buying an additional 1,269,857 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 412,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. 82,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,819. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.