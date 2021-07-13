Barclays PLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,745 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 220.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 21.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SPFI opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.