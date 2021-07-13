Barclays PLC Acquires 12,757 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 229.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNI. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 180.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $373,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,209,815.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

