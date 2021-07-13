Barclays Increases Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $63.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $231,301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

