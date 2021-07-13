Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 809,151 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 3,739.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.71. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

CERE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

