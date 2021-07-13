Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 12,644 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

