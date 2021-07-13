Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,289,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -203.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

