Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of NextGen Healthcare worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $256,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

