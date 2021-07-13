Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Allakos were worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allakos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allakos by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Allakos by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Allakos by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Allakos by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $2,155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,711 shares of company stock worth $10,930,213 in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.78 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

