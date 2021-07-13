Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 7,036 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,122 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Customers Bancorp worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of CUBI opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.