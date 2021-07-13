Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Insperity were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP stock opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.86.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,158 shares of company stock worth $6,183,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.