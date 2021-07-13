Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,883 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Appian were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Appian by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Appian by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Appian by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.94 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

