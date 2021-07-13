Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $96,654,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

