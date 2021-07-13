Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 134.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James increased their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.15. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

