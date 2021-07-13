Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 31,376 CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of CuriosityStream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CURI shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

CURI opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.36.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

