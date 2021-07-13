Bank of America Downgrades Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Neutral

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EIX. Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Edison International stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

