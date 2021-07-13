Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.