Badger Meter (BMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BMI opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

