Ayro, Inc. (NYSE:AYRO) Director Joshua Silverman Sells 39,008 Shares

Ayro, Inc. (NYSE:AYRO) Director Joshua Silverman sold 39,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $201,671.36.

Ayro stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.78. 1,287,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,087. Ayro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

