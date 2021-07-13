Axonics, Inc. (NYSE:AXNX) CEO Sells $1,999,980.00 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NYSE:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00.

Shares of AXNX traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.64. 370,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,632. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $68.19.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

