Axe (AXE) 1-Day Volume Hits $99,203.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Axe has a total market cap of $231,604.72 and approximately $99,203.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.17 or 0.01242664 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.