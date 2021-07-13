Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 528.57 ($6.91).

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVST shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

AVST stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 504.20 ($6.59). The company had a trading volume of 855,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 475. The company has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20. Avast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

