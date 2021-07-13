Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 528.57 ($6.91).

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVST shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

AVST stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 504.20 ($6.59). The company had a trading volume of 855,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 475. The company has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20. Avast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

