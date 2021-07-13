Auxier Asset Management Sells 350 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.9% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

BK stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.83. 92,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,594. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

