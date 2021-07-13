Auxier Asset Management Sells 1,700 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,406 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after purchasing an additional 495,391 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,190,000 after purchasing an additional 570,128 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 116,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.33. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

