Auxier Asset Management Sells 150 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 182,626 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.96.

Chevron stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.78. The company had a trading volume of 166,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,704,624. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $200.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.