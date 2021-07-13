Auxier Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.41. 7,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $150.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.75.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

