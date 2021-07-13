Auxier Asset Management Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,951,000 after buying an additional 122,067 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded up $7.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,534. The firm has a market cap of $379.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,280,600. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

