Auxier Asset Management Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.1% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 46.4% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.14. The company had a trading volume of 272,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $237.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.73.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

