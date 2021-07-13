Auxier Asset Management Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,659,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.